Imola and Shanghai out of the 2023 calendar

Last week, a few days after the appointment with the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, Formula 1 could not help but cancel the scheduled event due to the devastating floods that hit the region. An unfortunately painful situation that has pushed away the Circus from the land of engines, with the latter probably recovering the GP in 2026, but certainly not this season. The fact remains that the removal of the weekend from the 2023 calendar has decreased the number of races a 22 totalalthough a similar decision had been made with the Chinathis time for security reasons related to the COVID-19.

It’s too much for Horner

Consequently, without these two decisions, this year’s world championship would therefore have presented well 24 appointments, historical record for Formula 1 as well as the maximum allowed by the regulation. An unprecedented increase never appreciated by the Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner, who when in charge in 2005 managed the team in a season consisting of ‘just’ 19 races. For the British manager, in his statement to Financial Times: Future of the Carwe have thus reached a level of “saturation” for teams.

Close to breaking point

Going into more detail on the matter, Horner vented as follows: “23 races are an insane amount of runs and miles that we have to travel in a season – has explained – I think it’s better to have competition for existing locations than to keep adding more, because we reach a breaking point from which it does not seem to me that we are that far away“. Horner had previously proposed a maximum number of races equal to 18 appointments, or, together with other F1 teams, the introduction of a regulation that provided for the rotation of personnel in each team to avoid pushing workers to the limit.

Brutal program

While accepting the idea of ​​racing in other venues, provided that the number of races is not drastically increased, Horner later complained about the ‘strategy’ implemented by Stefano DomenicaliPresident and CEO of Formula 1: “The problem is that Stefano shows up and they play the same trick every year by saying: ‘Oh, maybe we can’t go to Silverstone’ or ‘Monza looks a bit shaky’ and so on – he added – at which point he says: ‘Well, we have to protect one and we can’t lose Monaco, we can’t lose Monza and we can’t lose Silverstone.’ But then he says: ‘What about Vegas? Okay, we’re going to Vegas. What about Miami? Yes, that’s fine, we’ll go there too”, continually offering great places and great competitions to which it is difficult to say no”. The away schedule is brutal“.