Last time in 2020

I am now three years since Germany does not host a Formula 1 Grand Prix. The last race that took place on German soil dates back to 2020 and was ‘favored’ by the Covid pandemic, which revolutionized that year’s calendar forcing the Circus to rely on the historic circuits of the ‘old’ Europe to bring at the end of the championship. On that occasion we ran to the Nurburgring and the race took the name of the Eifel GP. The last German GP proper dates back to the previous year, when Max Verstappen and the rain at Hockenheim ruined the party for Mercedes’ 125th anniversary. Since then there has often been discussion of a possible return to the calendar of one of the symbolic countries of international motorsportbut without any concrete steps ever being taken.

Audis on the horizon

In recent years there has been no shortage of mutual accusations between the CEO of F1, Stefano Domenicali, and the various points of reference at the executive level of German motoring. Now, however, something could move on the horizon, also thanks to the future entry of Audi into Formula 1 with its own team. The House of the Rings will debut in 2026, taking the place of Sauber, and certainly wouldn’t disdain the possibility of racing even in front of its own people. It is not yet clear if and when this will be possible, but in the meantime the leaders of the Hockenheim circuit have tried to outline the current situationexplaining the search for a compromise that can satisfy both parties.

Constant dialogues

“We look forward to further conversations about the possibility of bringing F1 back to Germany – said the managing director of Hockenheim, Jorn Tesketo Sports1 – and we are pleased that the entry of Audi has brought a new dynamic to the discussion. But we have always been in contact with Formula 1. We never stopped”. A concrete hypothesis, also aired in the past by Domenicali, is that the German track could share a place in the calendar with another plant, so as to alternate in rotation in the program. This would be an intelligent solution to bring more tracks into the ‘tour’ of the Circus and at the same time to limit costs.

Rotation with the Nürburgring

“We are convinced that hosting a Formula 1 race shouldn’t ruin us – reiterated Teske – in this regard, a way must be found to reconcile the various interests. Host rotating races? That would be absolutely no problem. I think it’s a great idea to have such a solution. I can understand Formula 1 wanting some variety on the calendar. And at the same time we would commit the enormous resources necessary to organize a Formula 1 race ‘only’ every two years, while still maintaining the image and status of a Formula 1 circuit.”. At this point however, rather than involving another country in the ‘turnover’, the primary objective would be to restore the old alternation precisely with the Nürburgring. “If there was a rotation of the two German circuits, and I mean our colleagues at the Nurburgring, this would certainly be good for the German fans and also for me”Teske concluded.