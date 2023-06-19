The 2023 Formula 1 season is underway. The campaign that should lead Max Verstappen to his third world title consists of. View the full overview here, from Bahrain to Abu Dhabi.
Already ridden grands prix:
• March 3-5 Bahrain Grand Prixat the Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
Winner 2023: Max Verstappen
Winner 2022: Charles Leclerc
Result Max Verstappen: retired
• Saudi Arabian Grand Prixon the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
Winner 2022: Max Verstappen
2023 winner: Sergio Perez
• Australian Grand Prixat the Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
Winner 2022: Charles Leclerc
Winner 2023: Max Verstappen
• April 28-30 Azerbaijan Grand Prixat the Baku City Circuit, Baku
With new ‘Sprint Shootout’ and first sprint race of 2023
Winner 2022: Max Verstappen
2023 winner: Sergio Perez
• May 5-7 Miami Grand Prixat the Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, Florida
Winner 2022: Max Verstappen
Winner 2023: Max Verstappen
• May 19-21 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagnaat the Imola Circuit, Imola
Winner 2022: Max Verstappen
2023: Canceled due to bad weather
• May 26-28 Monaco Grand Prixon the Circuit de Monaco, Monaco
Winner 2022: Sergio Perez
Winner 2023: Max Verstappen
• June 2-4 Spanish Grand Prixon the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
Winner 2022: Max Verstappen
Winner 2023 Max Verstappen
• June 16-18 Canadian Grand Prixon the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
Winner 2022: Max Verstappen
Winner 2023: Max Verstappen
Program Formula 1
• June 30-July 2 Austrian Grand Prixon the Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
With second sprint race of 2023
Winner 2022: Charles Leclerc
Result Max Verstappen: Second
• July 7-9 Great Britain Grand Prixat the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
Winner 2022: Carlos Sainz
Result Max Verstappen: Seventh
• July 21-23 Hungarian Grand Prixon the Hungaroring, Mogyoród
Winner 2022: Max Verstappen
• July 28-30 Belgian Grand Prixat Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot
With third sprint race of 2023
Winner 2022: Max Verstappen
• August 25-27 Grand Prix of the Netherlandsat Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
Winner 2022: Max Verstappen
• September 1-3 Italian Grand Prixon Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
Winner 2022: Max Verstappen
Result Nyck de Vries: Ninth
• September 15-17 Singapore Grand PrixMarina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
Winner 2022: Sergio Perez
Result Max Verstappen: Seventh
• September 22-24 Japanese Grand PrixSuzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
Winner 2022: Max Verstappen
• October 6-8 Qatar Grand PrixLusail International Circuit, Lusail
With fourth sprint race of 2023
Not run in 2022
• October 20-22 United States Grand Prixat the Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
With fifth sprint race of 2023
Winner 2022: Max Verstappen
• October 27-29 Mexican Grand Prixat the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
Winner 2022: Max Verstappen
• November 3-5 Sao Paulo Grand Prixat the Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo
With sixth sprint race of 2023
2022 winner: George Russell
• November 16-18 Las Vegas Grand PrixLas Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
First edition in 2023
November 24-26 Abu Dhabi Grand Prixat the Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi
Winner 2022: Max Verstappen
