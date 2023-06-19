The 2023 Formula 1 season is underway. The campaign that should lead Max Verstappen to his third world title consists of. View the full overview here, from Bahrain to Abu Dhabi.

Already ridden grands prix:

• March 3-5 Bahrain Grand Prixat the Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

Winner 2023: Max Verstappen

Winner 2022: Charles Leclerc

Result Max Verstappen: retired

• Saudi Arabian Grand Prixon the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

Winner 2022: Max Verstappen

2023 winner: Sergio Perez

• Australian Grand Prixat the Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

Winner 2022: Charles Leclerc

Winner 2023: Max Verstappen





• April 28-30 Azerbaijan Grand Prixat the Baku City Circuit, Baku

With new ‘Sprint Shootout’ and first sprint race of 2023

Winner 2022: Max Verstappen

2023 winner: Sergio Perez

• May 5-7 Miami Grand Prixat the Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, Florida

Winner 2022: Max Verstappen

Winner 2023: Max Verstappen

• May 19-21 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagnaat the Imola Circuit, Imola

Winner 2022: Max Verstappen

2023: Canceled due to bad weather

• May 26-28 Monaco Grand Prixon the Circuit de Monaco, Monaco

Winner 2022: Sergio Perez

Winner 2023: Max Verstappen

© Pro Shots / Michael Potts



• June 2-4 Spanish Grand Prixon the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

Winner 2022: Max Verstappen

Winner 2023 Max Verstappen

• June 16-18 Canadian Grand Prixon the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

Winner 2022: Max Verstappen

Winner 2023: Max Verstappen

Program Formula 1

• June 30-July 2 Austrian Grand Prixon the Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

With second sprint race of 2023

Winner 2022: Charles Leclerc

Result Max Verstappen: Second

• July 7-9 Great Britain Grand Prixat the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

Winner 2022: Carlos Sainz

Result Max Verstappen: Seventh

Max Verstappen after his victory at the Hungaroring. ©Getty Images



• July 21-23 Hungarian Grand Prixon the Hungaroring, Mogyoród

Winner 2022: Max Verstappen

• July 28-30 Belgian Grand Prixat Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot

With third sprint race of 2023

Winner 2022: Max Verstappen

• August 25-27 Grand Prix of the Netherlandsat Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

Winner 2022: Max Verstappen

• September 1-3 Italian Grand Prixon Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

Winner 2022: Max Verstappen

Result Nyck de Vries: Ninth

Max Verstappen receives a visit from Sylvester Stallone at the Italian Grand Prix ©Getty Images



• September 15-17 Singapore Grand PrixMarina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

Winner 2022: Sergio Perez

Result Max Verstappen: Seventh

• September 22-24 Japanese Grand PrixSuzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

Winner 2022: Max Verstappen

• October 6-8 Qatar Grand PrixLusail International Circuit, Lusail

With fourth sprint race of 2023

Not run in 2022

• October 20-22 United States Grand Prixat the Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

With fifth sprint race of 2023

Winner 2022: Max Verstappen

Nick deVries © ANP / PA Images / Alamy – Sports



• October 27-29 Mexican Grand Prixat the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

Winner 2022: Max Verstappen

• November 3-5 Sao Paulo Grand Prixat the Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo

With sixth sprint race of 2023

2022 winner: George Russell

• November 16-18 Las Vegas Grand PrixLas Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

First edition in 2023

November 24-26 Abu Dhabi Grand Prixat the Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi

Winner 2022: Max Verstappen





