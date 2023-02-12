Holidays (state, religious, folk) are an important part of the life of Russians.

Every year at the end of February, women come up with original gifts for their beloved men, and two weeks later they buy all the flowers for their dear ladies. On one night of the year, when nature has already come to life, in all settlements, from the village to the capital, the ringing of bells is heard, “Christ is risen from the dead” is heard from the temple. On a May morning, the words “Moscow speaks and shows” are heard from the TV in every house. And in the afternoon, whole families go to the procession of the Immortal Regiment.

Since the beginning of June, tricolors have appeared on almost every house. At the height of summer, people flock to the mosques to celebrate the Blessed Day. In August, they treat each other with apples and honey. In November, they remember how Minin and Pozharsky defended Moscow. All December they buy gifts, and on the 31st they make a wish after the President’s speech.

Each date is special and important in its own way. Izvestia publishes a list of the most famous days of the calendar in 2024, which will be a leap year and will pass under the sign of the Green Wooden Dragon. We also indicate the days that will definitely be days off.

For a more detailed acquaintance with the holiday, its history and traditions, click on the name. Other significant days not mentioned in this list are covered in detail in the “Holidays in Russia” story.

Holiday calendar 2024

January 1 – New Year. Falls on Monday, public holiday, day off.

January 7 – Christmas, Sunday, public holiday, day off.

January 19 – Epiphany.

February 10 – Oriental New Year (Chinese New Year).

February 15 – Meeting of the Lord.

February 23 – Defender of the Fatherland Day, Friday, public holiday, day off.

March 8 – International Women’s Day, Friday, public holiday, day off.

March 9 – Universal Parental (meatless) Saturday.

From March 11 to March 17, 2024 – Maslenitsa.

From March 11 to April 8 – Ramadan.

March 17 – Forgiveness Sunday.

From March 18 to May 4 – Lent.

March 19 is the Spring Equinox.

March 31 – Catholic Easter.

April 7 – Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin.

April 10 – Eid al-Fitr.

April 21st to 29th – Pesach.

April 28 – Entry of the Lord into Jerusalem (Palm Sunday).

May 1 – Spring and Labor Day, Wednesday, public holiday, day off.

May 2 – Maundy Thursday.

May 3 – Good Friday.

May 4 – Great Saturday, the descent of the Holy Fire in Jerusalem.

May 5 – Orthodox Easter, the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

May 9 – Victory Day, Thursday, public holiday, day off.

May 14 – Radonitsa.

June 12 – Day of Russia, Wednesday, public holiday, day off.

June 13 – Ascension of the Lord.

June 16 – Eid al-Adha.

June 20 is the summer solstice.

June 22 – Trinity parental Saturday.

June 23 – Holy Trinity.

From July 1 to July 12 – Petrov post.

July 8 – Day of family, love and fidelity.

July 12 – Day of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul.

From August 14 to August 27 – Dormition Fast.

August 14 – Honey Spas.

August 19 – Transfiguration of the Lord, Apple Spas.

August 28 – Assumption of the Blessed Virgin.

August 29 – Nut (bread) saved.

September 21 – Nativity of the Blessed Virgin.

September 22 is the autumnal equinox.

September 27 – Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

October 14 – Protection of the Most Holy Theotokos.

November 2 – Dmitrievskaya parental Saturday.

November 4 – National Unity Day, Monday, public holiday, day off; celebration in honor of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God.

November 24 is Mother’s Day.

From November 28, 2024 to January 6, 2025 – Christmas fast.

December 4 – Entry into the Church of the Most Holy Theotokos.

December 19 – Day of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker.

December 21 is the winter solstice.