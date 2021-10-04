The president of the League after the words of the Lazio coach (“We are the only team in Europe that played 61 hours after the Europa League match”)
“Sarri said war on the League, but I don’t think he said these things when he played in the Premier League with less than 60 hours away, and here he was 61. We are used to pressure, we don’t like rudeness”. The president of Lega Serie A Paolo Dal Pino thus dismissed the words of the Lazio coach, who yesterday after the defeat in Bologna had declared: “We are the only team in Europe that played 61 hours after the Europa League match. we have to make a war in the league so that it doesn’t happen again. This is not an alibi anyway, unfortunately we have to be ready, but we weren’t “.
Dal Pino, who spoke on the sidelines of the presentation of the Var Center at the International Broadcast Center of the Serie A League in Lissone (Mb), added: “The League is everyone’s home. The League determines the calendar and manages it. Luckily. we have structures and people who are subjected to a lot of pressure but nothing changes, let’s move on “.
