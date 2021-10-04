“Sarri said war on the League, but I don’t think he said these things when he played in the Premier League with less than 60 hours away, and here he was 61. We are used to pressure, we don’t like rudeness”. The president of Lega Serie A Paolo Dal Pino thus dismissed the words of the Lazio coach, who yesterday after the defeat in Bologna had declared: “We are the only team in Europe that played 61 hours after the Europa League match. we have to make a war in the league so that it doesn’t happen again. This is not an alibi anyway, unfortunately we have to be ready, but we weren’t “.