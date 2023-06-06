South Africa in F1: an agreement almost reached

The calendar of the season 2024 seemed closer and closer to welcoming back the South African Grand Prixwhich has been missing in Formula 1 since 1993. The numerous negotiations, characterized by a mix of denials and confirmations on a possible agreement with Liberty Media, had rekindled hopes especially after the intervention of a new promoter, 777a US sports investment company led by Adam Brown, also promoter of the 9 Hours of Kyalami.

Kyalami instead of Spa: a jumped hypothesis

In this way, the economic complications seemed close to a solution, with Formula 1 ever closer to returning to Africa. Furthermore, this event would have replaced another historical appointment such as that of Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, the latter in difficulty in the negotiations for the renewal and with the contract expiring. However, the situation has almost completely reversed, but this time not for economic reasons.

The reason for the renunciation of South Africa

While the Belgian GP has not yet confirmed that an agreement has been reached to stay in the Circuswhat is certain is the definitive removal of South Africaat least as reported by racingnews365.com. The reason is mainly related to a political reality, given the South Africa’s proximity to Russia. Following the invasion of Ukraine, Formula 1 had sanctioned Russia with the exclusion of the GP from the world championship, also not allowing all those drivers of Russian or Belarusian nationality to participate unless they had signed a neutrality agreement.

The proximity to Russia

South Africa, which is part of the association of emerging economies (BRICS) right together with Russia and other countries, he did not denounce or sanction Russia for the war unleashed in Ukraine, assuming a neutral position. Moreover, the United States has accused South Africa of having supplied weapons to Russia to support the war effort, thus underlining the alignment between the country and the Kremlin. For this reason, the possibility of organizing a GP in the near future is therefore unsustainable.