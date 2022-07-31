The conditions of Calenda al Pd: no former M5s and Fratoianni in the colleges

The reserve will be dissolved on Monday. In two days, Carlo Calenda will announce whether Action will run on 25 September within the progressive electoral coalition, of which the Democratic Party is the central pivot, or if it will stand alone in the elections, perhaps by signing an agreement with other central forces. Even if the prices of the last few hours give the former Minister of Economic Development closer to the dem, to ‘flesh out’ the alliance, only electoral made necessary by the voting system, which the secretary of the dem Enrico Letta is working on.

Strengthened by the new ‘weight’ entries, with the arrival of the now former Italians Mara Carfagna and Mariastella Gelmini, Calenda does not hide that “the most natural thing for us would be the Rome model. Also because the decision of the Democratic Party to keep parties that they did not vote for Draghi and the former 5S does not convince us at all “. However, she acknowledges, “the electoral law is what it is, and the campaign lasts a month. We’ll decide by Monday.”

Certainly, says the leader of Action, “we cannot make a mistake in the decision on the coalition race to the center or with the Democratic Party. From this decision depends the possibility of contesting the victory, which I do not consider at all certain, to the right and to give the country a decent government. The variables are many and complex “, he concludes.

It is no mystery, however, that Calenda does not like being part of an alliance, albeit exclusively electoral, in which the former M5s also gravitate, from Luigi Di Maio to possible new arrivals, as well as turns up his nose at the fact that the dem have not denied the possible joint race with the pentastellati in Sicialia and which could also be repeated in Lazio. “Of course if the alliance is with this Pd with Grillina, populist and Contian traction … Alliance in Sicily, alliance in Lazio. And then what else? Maybe we need to think about it even better”, writes for example on Twitter Filippo Rossi , leader of the Good Right who joined Action. For this reason, according to Repubblica, his conditions for the yes to the Democratic Party are that of not having former M5s and Fratoianni in the colleges.

Salvini pressing on Meloni: “The list of ministers before 25 September”

Various ‘movements’ that arouse irony in the center-right: “Of course, if a Letta, Speranza, Di Maio, Carfagna, Gelmini, Renzi, Calenda and various spills come out, best wishes”, comments Matteo Salvini.

“Anyway – adds Salvini – everyone chooses what they believe, the League has its own coherence and its own dignity, the center-right has found a compactness that it hadn’t had for years honestly, and therefore I’m happy about it”. The Northern League leader insists: “The center-right is united, I see that there are three or four divided fringes over there, I can assume that after all the insults of the world Calenda will crouch in the shadow of the Democratic Party, because then the chair is worth more than anything” .

The leader of the League, who on Sunday will be at the now traditional celebration of Milano Marittima, is already preparing the victory at the polls and announces that he will propose to the coalition that the names of some ministers be made known before 25 September. “For me, the Italians will have to vote knowing if the League wins with the center-right who does the Minister of Economy, Foreign Affairs, Infrastructuretherefore some important ministries will have to be put on the table of the Italians before the vote. “Finally, returning to the story of the alleged Russian ties and an ‘interference’ in the fall of the Draghi government,

