C.sinistra: Calenda, Renzi? To Schlein I only say good luck

“I thought I was the last ‘idiot’ who trusted Renzi. I wasn’t the last and this reassures me from a psychological point of view. The only thing I feel like saying is good luck to Elly Schlein“. Carlo Calenda says this in the interview with Nazione-Carlino-Giorno in which he observes that “if I also thought that politics is just mere tactics, it would take me ten minutes to join the centre-left coalition, asking for some safe position”.

“But then – continues the leader of Azione, always in reference to the ‘turn’ towards the centre-left of the now ex-partner in the Third Pole project – how long is that government destined to last that does not agree on whether or not to be in NATO, or whether there are 5 stars inside who continue to say ‘long live Venezuela’? I’m sorry, I don’t think like that”. “I know that it takes time to break bipolarism. But someone has to try, and when things go wrong, you get up and start again.“, reiterates Calenda who returns to outline the medium-term scenarios as follows: “Italy is at the end of its tether: in the medium term there is the risk of a financial crisis and, in the best of cases, a technical prime minister will be called.

In the worst case scenario, the short circuit will occur after political elections in which less than 50% of those entitled to vote will go to vote.. In that case, a gentleman could come along and say ‘this Parliament is not legitimate, they should all go home’. Then yes, when a strong man shows up, we will have a democratic problem. I work to prevent that from happening”.