Chaos in the center after the twist with Carlo Calenda breaking the agreement with Enrico Letta.

On Affaritaliani.it the report cards of Luigi Bisignani.

Carlo Calenda, vote 10. Always consistent in his betrayals, Cossiga would say “A son of the Roman bourgeoisie now takes the place of Judas”. He has betrayed everyone, from Montezemolo to Punzo, from Renzi to Zingaretti, to Roman voters and those of the European Parliament.

Enrico Letta, vote 3. A hetero-guided stockfish from Paris who will not eat panettone as secretary of the Democratic Party due to manifest inability.

Matteo Renzi, vote 9. He is always the most lucid and once again he will put the cards on the table.

Emma Bonino, vote 7. She is always the lively teresa as Andreotti defined her, ready to better smell where there is a seat for her.

Nicola Fratoianni, vote 4.5. A little Bertinotti without style or charisma.

Angelo Bonelli, vote 4. The only faded green that has never counted for anything either in Italy or in Europe.

Luigi Di Maio, vote 4. He tripped badly in the last few meters after he hadn’t done anything wrong for years.

Bruno Tabacci, vote 10. The most histrionic Christian Democrat who always thinks of himself.

