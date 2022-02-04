“Action will not participate in any centrist project resulting from the sum of small parliamentary forces”. Carlo Calenda confirms to Adnkronos that the path of Action and + Europe will go ahead distinct from that of the centrist forces, continues the movement of Giovanni Toti and Matteo Renzi, to build a ‘third pole’. “We are working on a reformist and liberal democratic proposal. Centrism and moderatism are not values we recognize ourselves in,” he explains.
Calenda, does Action remain outside the ‘big center? “We work with + Europe to build a radically reformist and liberal-democratic proposal. Centrism and moderatism are not values in which Action recognizes itself. Obviously we wish Toti, Brugnaro, Cesa, Renzi, Mastella and Lupi good wishes. success of the project. They will be interlocutors like the other parties “.
#Calenda #TotiRenzi #Action #participate #centrist #project
Leave a Reply