“Action will not participate in any centrist project resulting from the sum of small parliamentary forces”. Carlo Calenda confirms to Adnkronos that the path of Action and + Europe will go ahead distinct from that of the centrist forces, continues the movement of Giovanni Toti and Matteo Renzi, to build a ‘third pole’. “We are working on a reformist and liberal democratic proposal. Centrism and moderatism are not values ​​we recognize ourselves in,” he explains.

