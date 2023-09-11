“Schlein’s Democratic Party has moved a lot towards the radical left”





“No hostile takeover bid. I never wanted to destroy the Democratic Party. However, Schlein’s Democratic Party has moved a lot towards the radical left. While we are interested in building a republican area made up of liberal democrats, popular and reformists whose compass is culture of government. However, I see it difficult for such different souls to coexist in the Democratic Party.” The leader of Action says this in an interview with La Repubblica Carlo Calenda.

“Ever since the Dems, together with Renzi, chose to save the 5S with Conte 2 they have built an enemy on the left. And, as the old French radical saying ‘pas d’ennemi à gauche’ said: the Democratic Party has today his main competitor in the 5S – he adds – The Democratic Party is divided into a piece closer to Conte than to Draghi and another piece more similar to Draghi than to Conte. We aim to represent those who are inspired by Draghi’s experience in the Democratic Party, as indeed in the centre-right” he reiterates.

“I only note that the majority vocation of the Democratic Party is over, because the ability to make a synthesis between social democrats, liberal democrats and popular groups is over. The Democratic Party is no longer that of Romano Prodi and Walter Veltroni”, underlines the senator. What do you think of the “Center” just launched by the leader of IV? “Best wishes. But it is not a political project, it is an electoral sign to overcome the barrier. For now only Mastella has responded. But what is reformist about Mastella? The “Centre” becomes the excuse to ally with whoever wins the elections”, replies Calenda.

Behind the Action leader’s words – PD sources explain – there is a very big political problem. Calenda absolutely does not want a political alliance with the 5 Star Movement and with the Italian Left and the Greens. As long as the Democratic Party, that is Elly Schlein or anyone else at the helm, will not break with five stars and leftist ecologist Action will go another way. Which obviously is not that of Matteo Renzi.

