Letta makes an agreement with the Left, Calenda considers the tear to aim for 15%

An agreement with several points, and several programs, to fight on equal terms against “the right”. On one of the hottest Saturdays of the year, Enrico Letta sees first the leaders of Green Europe and the Italian Left, then Luigi Di Maio and Bruno Tabacci, of Civic Commitment. The outcome is an electoral alliance, with 20% of single-member colleges available to the Democratic Party assigned to Ev-Si and with civic commitment. Once the framework of alliances is closed, “let’s roll up our sleeves and go around the country to convince the Italians”, the leader dem summed up in the evening.

An agreement that however puts the participation of Carlo Calenda in the balance. According to Repubblica, the Action leader is considering the tear to run alone and aim for 15%. “Calenda silenced Twitter in the afternoon, which raised suspicions. He said nothing after Enrico Letta’s press conference with the green Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Fratoianni of the Italian Left”, writes Repubblica. “No encouragement, but not even a criticism. Silence does not suit Calenda, which has swelled the pastry shop with rumors that have been chasing each other since the morning.” Calenda has changed his mind. “” Calenda is full of doubts. “” He wants to run solo. “” The Annunziata will tell you. “Today, in fact, he is a guest of half an hour, on Rai3, and there he will reveal his intentions”.

Again according to Repubblica, one rumor is that “Calenda could ask Letta for 50 percent. Renegotiate. At the moment, to be precise, the pact on colleges is 59 percent Pd, 24 Action + Europe, 13 Rossoverdi, 4 Di Maio. Letta will not be able to accept the renegotiation. “According to a background from La Stampa, Calenda would have confided:” The commitments made were not these, the leadership had to be in two “.

Gelmini: “The agreements must be respected, with our program we will exceed 10%”

Also in La Stampa, Mariastella Gelmini declares: “Calenda posed a problem of consistency. The agreement signed by Action and Più Europa with Letta indicates a clear programmatic vision: it could not be denied by separate agreements, when Letta always signs them. The Democratic Party had to clarify and ensure compliance with the pact signed with us. The alliance is based on two distinct areas: the liberal, popular and reformist one represented by Calenda and the leftist one, represented by Letta “.

And Gelmini adds: “The truth must be told to the voters. With our program we will exceed 10%. We will reduce IRAP, the tax wedge and relaunch industry 4.0: in this way we will convince those disappointed by Forza Italia ”.

Calenda: “Between Biden and Reagan I would vote Reagan”

What if I had to choose between Biden and Reagan? Till today how Biden is working, Reagan. Reagan won the Cold War, that’s no small thing. Then I would have some doubts about financial policy. ”Thus the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, interviewed on Tg2Post by the director Gennaro Sangiuliano on the issues of foreign policy and the economy.

Calenda criticized Biden especially on the foreign policy front. In Afghanistan "The US administration has been and is an objectively weak administration. I am an Atlanticist, we need the United States capable of living up to its role in the world and at times the Biden administration has proven to be weak."

