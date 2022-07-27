Thursday, July 28, 2022
Calenda premier of the post-head of the “government of the best”? A cinepanettone …

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 27, 2022
in World
Carlo Calenda premier after Marione Draghi?

The ambitious former minister of Rome (Parioli), Carlo Calenda, 49 years old, premier of the post-head of the “government of the best” (?) Marione Draghi, 75 years old? It could be a good post-election film, a Christmas “cinepanettone”, with the expert direction of Donna Cristina Comencini, 66, daughter of the late Luigi and mother of Carlo.

Curiosity about the role assigned to Romano, 55, deputy of the PD, that the leader of “Action” does not like (euphemism), since Andrea, right arm of Luca Cordero di Montezemolo75 years old, in the Monti era, 79 years old, he gave Carlo an impossible boarding school, reserving an armored one for himself….

We will see. In the meantime, the leaders of the opposing camps undertake to confront each other civilly, without bringing up the physical stature of the opponents and the deceased …

How did he do it yesterday Dagospiawho published the photo of the late footballers’ prosecutor, Mino Raiolanext to that of Matteo Salvini, 49 years old, noting that the beardless leader of the League remembers the late agent of Ibrahimovic, 40 years old …

