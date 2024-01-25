Calenda on Stellantis: “Schlein and Landini I fear they will never be able to understand”

Carlo Calendar comes back to attack Stellantisthe leader of Action he supports the prime minister's line but warns her about the near future, while on PD is categorical: “They don't get there“. Calenda goes into detail about the strategy of the French group, of which he is also part Elkann. “Meloni arrived late on Stellantis, but at least – says Calenda to Il Foglio – got there, Schlein and Landini, on the other hand, I fear will never make it“. The leader of Azione appreciated the Prime Minister's response to Azione's question on the former FCA. During yesterday's question time in the Meloni Chamber it was quite clear. “With Stellantis we will do assert the national interestif you want to sell a car on the world market by advertising it as an Italian jewel, then that car must be produced in Italy, we want to go back to producing here at least from us one million vehicles per year“, he has declared.

“Now – continues Calenda to Il Foglio – he must substantiate the pars costruens of his intervention: we must clarify what Stellantis' plan is for Italynot known today, and understand if it differs from the guarantees that the Elkann had given and, only at that point, discuss any possible improvements also with what Italy must do to help. However, it cannot happen that they do it sale of the Trevi fountain twice“. “We must avoid – explains the Action senator – what has happened so far after the signing of the agreement for the merger with PSA. Those days they said “we will protect everyone“, now they come back and say “we will protect everyone if you give us incentives, money, etc“, this means selling the same thing twice.”

