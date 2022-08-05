Elections: Calenda, Pd decide. There is the limit of clarity

Can the agreement be changed with the Democratic Party? “Not even the page numbering or the document header”. So’ Carlo Calenda. “The pact with the Democratic Party is clear: every day I see statements by Bonelli and Fratoianni against theDraghi agenda. If this is their position, the Democratic Party will have to decide whether he wants to keep the agreement signed with us or upset it, or to throw in everything the opposite of everything … But this would have a problem with us “, observes the Action leader. Without the agreement with the Democratic Party “I would have won the right at the table, but there is a limit and that is clarity”, he adds.

Elections: Greens, against right alliance with Pd, not with the 5s

“The National Directorate believes, as already decided by the National Federal Council on 25 July, that the only alliance that can effectively counter the extreme right in Italy is that, despite all the differences that are known, of a democratic front starting from from the Pd. For this reason, the National Direction deems an alliance with the M5S not feasible, expressing, at the same time, regret for the failure to reach a broader technical agreement that also includes the M5S “. This is what was approved by the National Directorate of Green Europe-Verdi, which met this afternoon.

Elections: Calenda, never government with M5s champions destruction

“Throughout this legislature I was the only one not to ally myself with the M5s. THE 5 stars they have poisoned the Italian debate, they have caused disasters. I’m tired of seeing people destroying instead of building, they are the champions of destruction and I don’t want to have anything to do with them. With the M5s I will never make a political government. “So the leader of Action Carlo Calenda to “24Mattino Estate” on Radio 24. “I would have had all the advantage of going alone, but this electoral law requires alliances” and “I would have won this right at the table”. “But I don’t intend to give a vote of Action to Di Maio, D’Inca ‘”, rather “let them go back to their previous job, that is nothingness”, she observes.

Elections: Calenda, it will be possible to go to Draghi to continue work

“The voters must understand that politics is not Big Brother. What you vote has consequences”. So’ Carlo Calenda to Radio24. “There is the ordeal of the fascists against the communists. There is, however, the Italy of common sense on the other side”, she observes. “If the Melons she goes to Palazzo Chigi. If the forces they supported win Dragons you can go to him and ask to continue the work “, he explains

Elections: Calenda, Pd agreement? It can be erased and not watered down. We don’t care about Maio and company “

“We have made a very difficult choice of responsibility but on clear terms. We are not willing to review any point of what has been signed. Every day we see a raft party and initiatives that are inconsistent with what has been defined add to the coalition. Action secretary Carlo Calenda writes on Twitter. “We don’t care about the fate of Di Maio, D’Inca ‘, Di Stefano and company. On the contrary, the sooner they return to their previous professions the better for the country. And as far as the agenda is concerned, it’s either that of Draghi or that of the no to everything. Let’s close this story now “, he adds.” There is an ambivalence that haunts the left from its origin: reformism or maximalism. A choice that was never fully made and which led to contradictions and defeats. The agreement signed by the Democratic Party is a choice. It can be erased but not watered down. Decide “, concludes Calenda.

Elections: Calenda, Berlusconi? We can’t take it anymore

“Berlusconi he is distressed, you see Come on Italy crumbling, he made a crazy choice “to send Draghi home. He says it.” Carlo Calenda on Radio 24. “He still talks about an Italian miracle. We can’t take it anymore”, says the leader of Action

Subscribe to the newsletter

