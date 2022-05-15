Political elections 2023, the leader of Action Carlo Calenda: “To vote with a third pole to block populists and sovereignists”

“It is no secret that my ambition is to build a coalition of serious and responsible people who put sovereignists and populists out of the game. This Forum on the South also demonstrates that the value and political distance between Read And Carfagna is much lower than that which is not only between Read And With youbut also between Carfagna And Melons“.

The leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, in an interview with The Republic. “Unfortunately we will go to the vote with these two coalitions-jumble and Action will be forced to constitute a third pole of responsibility and pragmatism, hoping to have sufficient numbers to prevent the birth of a partisan majority – he continues – which would not be capable to govern, would argue over everything and eventually implode. Doing enormous damage to the country struggling with the serious fallout from the Ukrainian war “.

In this prospect according to Calenda “an executive of broad agreements between pro-European parties would be formed, with Dragons after Draghi – he adds -, this pro-European and Atlanticist coalition will ask Draghi to remain at Palazzo Chigi “. Melons And Salvini in the elections “certain” that it would be a risk for the country according to the former minister. “Italy depends largely on European support and the leaders of the Italian right are convinced anti-Europeans, moreover without any government experience. Supporters for public spending and unlimited bonuses, war and budgetary policy have shown themselves irresponsible over Covid. “.

Calenda he is not the only one to dream of an alternative deployment to Center-right And Center left with Mario Draghi premier candidate. As he explained affaritaliani.it, even the leader of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi, increasingly distant from Enrico Letta, intends to nominate the premier in the next political elections.

The secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, would like that Action joins the coalition of Center left. “I think he is clear that we will never run together if they continue to chase the 5 Stars. As I think it is clear to everyone that the Democratic Party will not be able to govern with Conte – he concludes -. How would they respect their commitments with NATO? to build the regasifiers and waste-to-energy plants they serve? “.

