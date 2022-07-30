Action-Pd, Calenda one step away from yes to Letta but only on the colleges

Carlo Calenda is ready to say yes to Enrico Letta. Already within the weekend, but only on boarding schools. This was argued by La Repubblica di Oggi, which identifies in a precise statement the moment in which Calenda reveals the cards: “We must secure the country. There has never been a situation of such great danger for Italy. A victory of this sovereign and pro-Putin right would take it out of the great European nations “.

As Repubblica writes: “It is at that precise moment that the loyalists in the room understand that the barometer is turning towards the electoral alliance with the Democratic Party. Although the opposition forces within the party are very strong and the poll commissioned to verify which is the best way to get more votes indicates the same trend: running alone, Action would exceed double figures, while in a coalition it risks remaining below “.

According to Repubblica, “the former Minister of Development could say yes to Enrico Letta within the weekend. However, setting solid stakes: everyone will campaign for themselves, with their own program and ideas; decisive for the result “. In the front row to take votes, Mara Carfagna and Mariastella Gelmini.

Santoro ready to take the field with Conte

Further to the left, meanwhile, is Michele Santoro. “I decided: I fund the party that does not exist and I ally myself with Conte”, says the TV presenter in an interview again with Repubblica. “If I were in Letta, I would not take for granted the break with Conte and I would ask for a hand from those who, like me, represent dissent on the war”, says Santoro who believes the Democratic Party “no longer left-wing”.

“THEThe Pd is uncovered on the left. Di Calenda already has many inside. If Letta insists on the center-right crowd inside the left, there is still space for an alternative field. If there was room for a peace list in this area, why not?“, says Santoro. And who would be in the party ?, asks Republica” It would start with those who participated in the Forbidden Peace evening at the Ghione theater. I hope that the Italian Left wants to sit at the table, but as I have not seen Letta call Conte I have not even seen Conte call Fratoianni and not even Fratoianni open a confrontation. If we do not vote, it will not be our fault “.

On television, he who no longer conducts programs, says: “Rai should be freed and returned to the citizens, at my age I really don’t think about getting into that situation. It is certain that in the past there were non-aligned news programs, such as Tg3 , not surprisingly nicknamed TeleKabul “.

