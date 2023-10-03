Calenda-Landini, no holds barred clash. Neither of them is willing to take a step back

Now it’s open war between Calenda and Landinithe leader of Action in recent days had been very hard towards the head of the CGIL openly accusing him of having done nothing about the case Magneti Marelli because he was afraid of them Lambs. This is what he said to Tagadà on La7: “The left and the CGIL since Republic was bought by Elkann they don’t say anything anymore, they stopped fighting“. Landini’s response was not long in coming and in addition to rejecting the accusations, the CGIL leader said evaluate Even the legal channels. “I don’t sink to the level of this genre, I don’t put myself there. Me I’m used to showing respect. And here I see lack of respect, Calenda he will have to answer for it“, thunders Landini. “I’m interested in what the workers of Marelli and Fiat think, they know what the CGIL and the Fiom have done in recent years“.

And the trade unionist adds: “Calenda he was also a ministershould take responsibility for what governments have not understood about what is happening.” “I do not accept – Landini told Radio 24 – this level of comparison because disrespects not me but the entire CGIL. I will decide what to do about this in the next few days, because respect for people and the organization must be maintained. I think what we did speaks for usif there is an organization in this country that has fought, even alone, against those in government and against the country, it was the CGIL and the FIOM“.

Maurizio, whenever and wherever you want. Even in front of a meeting of Stellantis or Magneti Marelli workers. I’m not giving up on this round. Good things. https://t.co/MnLRhlVztv — Carlo Calenda (@CarloCalenda) October 1, 2023

