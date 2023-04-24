Calenda holds out his hand to Renzi: “He’s not a monster, I attacked him personally and I made a mistake”

“I made only one personal attack on Renzi, and I was wrong”. Carlo Calenda extends his hand to the former Prime Minister and former ally after the cross-attacks of recent weeks. In an interview with Sky Tg24, the leader of Azione tries to correct the course after the failure of the centrist single party and the polemical aftermath that had prompted him to claim that he had never “accepted money personally from anyone, much less from foreign dictators and autocrats”. “I don’t think Matteo Renzi is a monster, I think there were 20 days of continuous attacks to which I didn’t respond,” the former minister, a guest of Start, said today. “In the end it happened that the situation degenerated”.

According to Calenda, the “divorce from Italia viva” is paying off “in the polls but above all personally”. “I dedicated all of myself to this construction, which was supposed to surpass the federation, with the help of a piece of living Italy, but I’m not able to force anyone who doesn’t want to join a single party”, he explains, using more relaxing words compared to those of the past few days. “For now, the parliamentary groups remain united because we’re working well together, then we’ll see… I’ve somewhat given up on understanding what Matteo Renzi wants to do in life”. After what happened, however, he does not go back: “on the single party issue we have already given, you cannot start over”.

“Matteo Renzi had already said he was taking a step back and it didn’t happen. I think it’s a political question, if one of the two parties doesn’t want to dissolve, I can take a step back, sideways, up, down, but what happened with me would happen again with the next one. How do we go on with the attacks, the tissue papers and they don’t want to? So it was a decision taken collectively because that’s how we behave, now the point is to understand how to reconstruct a job done over time, during the electoral campaign, in the end we got two and a half million votes, it was a gigantic job that is been shattered,” says Calenda.

Regarding the breakup, he says he did not “understand why, perhaps he will explain it to us in the future, I don’t even care so much about understanding it anymore, it is not the first time this has happened to anyone dealing with Matteo Renzi. But the fact remains that for us the theme today is to build that area and we will do it collectively, with Richetti, Carfagna, with the local administrators, with Gelmini, with all those who collaborate with the utmost openness. On the arguments with Bonetti, Marattini, Rosato, but on the arguments because they didn’t want to do it on the political project and I don’t have the strength to force them, no one has the strength to force Matteo Renzi “.