Calenda “Meloni’s secret ally”. The fury of Salvini and Berlusconi

The government Melons is engaged in the race against time to get the dal approved Parliament there maneuver by the end of December, to avoid incurring in the interim exercise. But what stirred the waters in the centre-right was the visit of calendar to Melons of yesterday and the words pronounced by the leader of the Third Pole after the confrontation. “I feel the charm of history by Giorgia Meloni. She is the one – Calenda explained to the press – that she has told several times: a woman who was born into an unprivileged family, with a difficult life and that does it by itself. This me positively predisposes from the point of view of chemistry. After that, we have diametrically opposite thoughts, but I’m able to do this appreciation while staying grounded in the my beliefs“.

But that was enough – reports the Corriere della Sera – to worsen stomach ache and discomfort inside the majority. The Minister of Infrastructure and leader of the Matteo League is dry Salvini: «Calenda an ally? We’ll have him open a construction site too.” But he also points out: «Calenda was voted to do oppositionI hope you do so constructive». The minister for relations with the Parliament Luca Ciriani from Fdi, fuels the case even more with his statements. “I don’t think FI wants to sabotage the governmentperhaps calendar wants to set foot in our house and sow a little bit of tares. In any case, I consider it absolutely positive that an opposition dialogues with the majority, but our perimeter remains that of the centre-right“.

