Motion of no confidence for Salvini, the opposition is united

After the words now let's move on to the facts. The oppositions compact ones ask for the motion of no confidence For Matteo Salvini. Calendar he managed to convince Giuseppe With you and Elly too Schlein, all ready to start the process. The initiative came from the leader of Actionthe accusation is that he has not distanced himself from Putin after Navalny's death and maintaining relations with the Russians. So Joseph With you, leader of the M5S, intercepted by Ansa outside Montecitorio, responds to the proposal put forward by Action to file a motion of no confidence in minister Matteo Salvini. “If the agreement is the one anticipated in the newspapers – he adds – the League and its leader must answer for itparticularly after the invasion of Ukraine repudiation of the agreement was an obligation“.

“Conte and Calenda know no shame. The first was everything and the opposite of everything: sovereignist with Salvini, pro-European with Zingaretti, pro-Chinese with the yellow-reds, pro-Ukrainian in words but with votes against sending aid. The second lost yet another opportunity to prove himself as a man by transforming a demonstration in defense of rights into one squalid stage with low political ends. From which pulpit does the proposal of no confidence in Salvini come? Before attacking Salvini on nothing, look in the mirror at least once”. Thus the leaders of the Chamber and Senate of the Lega Riccardo Molinari and Maximilian Romeo.