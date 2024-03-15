Action, Calenda: “The silence of the reformists of the Democratic Party. Conte is taming them”

Carlo Calendar comments on the choice of the centre-left candidate in Basilicata and exclusion from his party's coalition. “Sooner or later it had to happen – says Calenda to Il Corriere della Sera – they let us find them not just a namebut even a coalition already formed which received a Conte's veto on Action. We take note of it. This one from Domenico Lacerence it's a nomination unlikelyof a person who has never been involved in politics or administration and who immediately declared that Winning isn't important to him. It seems like a painting for amateurs in the lurch to me. I think that an attempt has been underway on Giuseppe's part for a long time With you to command in the so-called field progressive“.

“It has never been seen in history – continues Calenda to Il Corriere – that a party like the PD accepts vetoes from someone who is worth half of the PD, he doesn't know how to choose between Biden And Trump, wants Ukraine to surrender. The Democratic Party pretends nothing is happening, thinking of taming the populist, but it is the populist who is taming them. At the next political elections center-left will run to the presidency of the Council With youbecause this, for him, is the only condition for accepting to make an alliance. Those of the Democratic Party are going to end up like this. And all this, I'm sorry to say, is happening in the silence of the reformists of the Democratic Party“.