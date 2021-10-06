“I will certainly not vote for Michetti but I will vote for Gualtieri, because he corresponds more to me.” With this announcement, Carlo Calenda reveals to “Otto e mezzo su La7” his position in view of the ballot in Rome. Even if he specifies: «It is not an indication of an“ urbi et orbi ”vote. The vast majority of my votes came from the left or not placed and having taken them with a civic list, I want to be clear. This – he underlines – is the choice of Carlo Calenda, who does not question the many doubts I have about the ruling class and Gualtieri’s program ».

A statement that goes more in the direction of contrast with Michetti, who “does not have a shred of program, a shred of the ruling class”, but remains the personal endorsement to the cause of the Democratic Party. A decision that answers one of the post-electoral questions of last October 4, when Calenda, being at the center of the political scenario, not only in Rome, began to want to take advantage of the results of the Capitoline polls to redesign the perimeter of that “wide field” to which Enrico Letta has been working for some time with Giuseppe Conte as its first interlocutor.

It is Giuseppe Conte himself the third wheel that Calenda, supported in this by Matteo Renzi, would like to keep out the door. Hence the conditions dictated to the Democratic Party: if Enrico Letta and Roberto Gualtieri want Calenda’s votes, they will have to say a clear word about future alliances. This was done by Gualtieri, who winked at Calenda guaranteeing no alliance with the M5s even before the first round and reiterated today: in his eventual council there will be no room for the Five Stars. At the same time, Gualtieri had made it known that contacts with Calenda are the order of the day and that, of course, his endorsement of him “would be nice”. No sooner said than done.

Moving the consensus from Calenda to Gualtieri, on the other hand, is not complicated since in many parts the programs of Calenda and the candidate dem coincide. More difficult, for Gualtieri, to drain the consent of Virginia Raggi. Five years of hard and pure opposition to the grillina mayor and an electoral campaign against poison make those for Raggi anti-dem votes. The outgoing mayor could also go back on her determination not to express a preference between Gualtieri and the center-right candidate, Enrico Michetti. On the contrary, it is more difficult for those who voted for Raggi to return to the polls and express a preference for Gualtieri. This is well known by the Renzians who support Calenda and who wish to break the axis between Pd and M5s.

The dem secretary is very clear on this point: “This is a two-person ballot, those who do not vote or do not vote Gualtieri – among those who voted for Calenda or Raggi – objectively help Michetti”. And by helping Meloni’s candidate he ends up helping “the world behind it, since Meloni did not give answers, it is the world that was seen in the Fanpage piece”. In any case, the democratic secretary will hear Giuseppe Conte, Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi in the next few days: “I will speak with them, but I will say that we will not propose government agreements based on posts and departments” Letta emphasizes. “I’ll tell them we don’t want to make top-level deals. If we don’t win, Meloni will be celebrating and I think the large majority of Romans don’t want to have Mayor Michetti ».

The answers of the former Prime Minister Conte were not long in coming: «Calenda is making his own political path, and we make him do it quietly: we are proudly strong in our history and our tradition, he is now facing politics. Being a national force is another perspective. We wish him good luck, but he is at the beginning of a national political journey, and therefore to dictate conditions to others seems to me at least arrogant, ”said the leader of the M5 on the sidelines of an electoral demonstration for the administrative offices in Ramacca, in the Catania area.

Meanwhile, the leader of Action also spoke about Draghi at the Quirinale: “I have no idea what Draghi wants to do, but I think he would be an excellent President of the Republic” he told Sky Tg24 during the day. «We must begin to ask ourselves the problem of voting for people similar to Draghi, who certainly cannot compare to the latter, but have that political proposal: a pragmatic reformism rooted in social liberalism. This is Draghi’s matrix but above all this is Draghi’s working method. I believe that there is enormous space to give political representation to this when Draghi is president of the Republic, which I hope ».