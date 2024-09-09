Beer-tapping challenge, jokes about Renzi and souvenirs from the Democratic Party: Carlo Calenda puts on a show upon his arrival at the Festa dell’Unità in Milan, where he took part this evening in a debate with former Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini. After a gin and tonic, the secretary of Azione was challenged to try to tap a beer.

His debut as a bartender failed: “There’s a lot of foam, it’s white,” Calenda admitted, then ironically observed: “But with a lot of foam it’s quite PD.” On the second attempt, which went better, a new joke: “The first one is wrong, like with Renzi.” After the test at the counter, the secretary of Azione moved to the Giovani Democrati (Gd) stand, where he bought a ‘orange wave’ T-shirt. Price? “The price for a non-member,” was the prompt response from the young members of the PD. The purchase was completed anyway, but it was a gift for “my ex-Gd secretary,” Calenda quickly explained.