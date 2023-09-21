Reforms, the proposal of the Action leader

The German chancellorship it's sort of middle way between the premiership and the current Italian system. In Germany, the parties indicate before the vote who their Chancellor will be in the event of victory, but it is not a direct election in all respects. AND the centre-right majority has already ruled out this solution.







The leader of Action Carlo Calenda he has a proposal to make to Elly Schlein of the Democratic Party and Giuseppe Conte of the 5 Star Movement. “Let’s ask for the chancellorship together,” he says today in an interview with Repubblica. A scheme similar to the one that was successful with the minimum wage: “We arrive at a shared bill to present to the right, as an alternative to the premiership. Which doesn’t work, it doesn’t exist in any Western country. It destroys the balance of power between President of the Republic and Prime Minister. To put it simply, it cannot be done and for us there is no possible negotiation if the Meloni majority insists on this path.”

Calenda proposes to the other oppositions to find «a synthesis on the German model. A chancellorship, which provides for the strengthening of the prime minister’s powers, the possibility of replacing him during the legislature with constructive no-confidence, a revision of bicameralism, which is already dead in practice, given that a Chamber now makes a law alone and the other ratification. Mara Carfagna and Mariastella Gelmini they will contact the other oppositions in the next few days to start the discussion and will also liaise with Casellati”. And when Lorenzo De Cicco asks him if the proposal also serves to help the “small ones”, who in this way would not be forced into alliances before the elections, he categorical: “But no, that’s not the reason. Also because I’ve already said what I think about the wide field: it doesn’t exist and in any case, certainly, Action wouldn’t be part of it.”

