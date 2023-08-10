Calenda and Renzi, the soap opera continues. The separation is shared but neither party wants to leave the parliamentary groups

The soap opera Calenda-Renzi continue, this time the separation it really seemed like a done deal but a was born new problem: which of the two parties must leave i parliamentary groups? On the issue, the leader of Action and the former prime minister have very different ideas. “The separation of the groups – says Calenda – depends on them, since those groups have been elected with a logo with a symbol with my nameI can’t walk away, they can. They did it when they please”. Calenda officially announces the separation from Matteo Renzi: “The parliamentary groups they will separateRenzi said so. We are now two separate parties, I no longer want to argue with Italia viva, they will make their way and to the Europeans and we will do ours”.

“To me – continues Calenda in Agora – don’t give a damn where Renzi’s friends go to dinnerI’m interested if they go to dinner with a minister whose resignation is being requested, so the citizens don’t understand anything”, said Calenda referring to the dinner which took place at Twiga between some exponents of Italia Viva and the minister Santanchché. But on the issue of parliamentary groups comes the Renzi’s responseand it’s a cold shower for the leader of Action.

Read also: Sting banks, for Mediolanum profits halved. FI to the rescue: “Changes”

Read also: Bank extra profits, Meloni: “With money you help families in difficulty”

Subscribe to the newsletter

