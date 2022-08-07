Calenda, the forced choice is marriage with Renzi

TO Calenda all that remains is the marriage with Renzi. The tear with PD results in the end of the agreement between Action and More Europe. Bonino And Of the Widow in fact they remain allies of the Democratic Party in the elections of 25 September. For Calenda there is trouble because he had avoided the cumbersome and complex collection of signatures (ask Marco Rizzo to understand what it means) thanks to the agreement with Più Europa. But now the Action leader will have to collect signatures in record time or forge an alliance with Renzi And Italy Viva that must not pass under the ax of the law on the collection of signatures. Probably the second way, that is the centrist and Draghian pole Calenda-Renzi.

