Four days in Ukraine, between Lviv and Kiev. Action leader Carlo Calenda, who left on Sunday, met with Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi and visited a refugee camp in Donetsk and Lugansk, in the east of the city, with 96 children present. “It’s a temporary location – explains Calenda in a video posted on social media – They are modules given away by Poland, but they are all in the dark because the light is cut off due to supply problems and a generator that can only heat the central room where everyone gathers when the light is off. Here we will now be at -7/8 degrees. Now they are preparing a much larger city where they move them at the end of December, again made of containers”, explains the leader of Azione again who then points to a group of Boys. “The problem of the lack of generators is gigantic and perhaps we should focus on this as sending, that is, sending generators because here they send very few”.



01:05