Caleb Plant, brutal blow and a celebration that generates rejection, video

Caleb Plan.
Caleb Plan.
The return of the champion was very controversial.
October 23, 2022, 11:25 AM
Caleb Plant fought again, after losing to Canelo Alvarezand came back with a win, hitting Anthony Dirrell hard in the ninth round.
Plant hit hard, first to the liver, then to the face, blows with which his rival went to the ground. Until then, all normal.
The judge leaned over to count Dirrell, while Plant went to the other corner, waiting to see what would happen.
highly criticized
When the referee decreed Plant’s victory, the winner made a gesture that was rejected by the fans present and on networks, after the video went viral.
Plant made burial gestures, like holding a shovel, which didn’t go over well. Here the video.
