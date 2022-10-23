Monday, October 24, 2022
Caleb Plant, brutal blow and a celebration that generates rejection, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 23, 2022
in Sports
Caleb Plan

Caleb Plan.

Caleb Plan.

The return of the champion was very controversial.

Caleb Plant fought again, after losing to Canelo Alvarezand came back with a win, hitting Anthony Dirrell hard in the ninth round.

Plant hit hard, first to the liver, then to the face, blows with which his rival went to the ground. Until then, all normal.

(Linda Caicedo: official medical part about her injury is known, video)
(Incredible: goalkeeper takes over from Lionel Messi and blows up the nets, video)

The judge leaned over to count Dirrell, while Plant went to the other corner, waiting to see what would happen.

highly criticized

When the referee decreed Plant’s victory, the winner made a gesture that was rejected by the fans present and on networks, after the video went viral.

Plant made burial gestures, like holding a shovel, which didn’t go over well. Here the video.
(Piqué, caught: videos in which Shakira talked about her betrayals and heartbreak)(Impressive lightning strikes El Campín and generates fear before Santa Fe vs. Cali)

