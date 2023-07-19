“We are very concerned about the impact that this mix of extreme heat and air pollution can have on the health of Italians, especially the most fragile population. There is numerous evidence in scientific literature linking this deadly cocktail to the increase in problems affecting the respiratory and cardiovascular systems, such as asthma, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and even heart attack, stroke and other types of coronary artery disease. And more and more Italians are realizing this. It is no coincidence that in the last week we have recorded an increase of well 20% of adhesions to our collective action ‘Clean air’ stated Massimo Tortorella, president of Consulcesi, on the initiative promoted by the consultancy company to enforce the right to live in a healthy environment.

With the current extreme heat wave – underlines Consulcesi – the effects of atmospheric pollution on health are also amplified. Indeed, it is known that a complex relationship exists between exceptionally high temperatures and pollution: the more pollutants we release into the atmosphere, the greater the climate changes and, consequently, the greater the frequency and intensity of heat waves which, in turn, increase the concentration of fine dust (Pm2.5). Added to this are the physiological adaptations of the body which, in order to regulate the temperature, increase the respiratory rate and the peripheral blood flow, thus increasing exposure to environmental pollutants.

Consulcesi’s initiative is open to residents of over 3,300 Italian municipalities in which the European Court of Justice has ascertained violations for exceeding the threshold values. According to reports from the legal team, there are over 40 million Italians who can claim total compensation of up to 36,000 euros a year. “The more people we manage to involve – Tortorella points out – the greater the likelihood of stimulating the institutions to take urgent measures to combat air pollution to protect public health”. To join the cause, it is enough to prove one’s residence in one or more of the territories involved. To find out if and how to participate in the collective cause, click on consulcesi.it/legal/ambiente.