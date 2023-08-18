The heat increases the inconvenience for the approximately 12 million Italians who suffer from insomnia with anxiety, nervousness, moodiness, headaches and muscle tension exacerbated by the heat during the hours of rest. This is what Coldiretti affirms in reference to the latest heat wave that is affecting the peninsula with eleven capital cities with red and orange dots. To deal with the jump in temperatures, important help comes from the table where – Coldiretti highlights – it is advisable to consume simple foods without heavy condiments and fruit and vegetables in quantities that help rehydrate the body.

The torrid climate makes it more difficult to sleep well and it is therefore advisable – Coldiretti highlights – to eat watermelons, melons, apricots, peaches, nectarines and plums which help fight the heat, hydrate and fill up on natural vitamins. While among the vegetables that promote sleep – recalls Coldiretti – lettuce is in first place, followed by radicchio and garlic.

Fruits and vegetables – explains Coldiretti – are in fact foods that satisfy multiple needs of the body: they nourish, quench thirst, replenish the mineral salts lost through sweat, supply vitamins, keep the intestinal system efficient with their fiber intake and oppose the action of free radicals produced in the body by exposure to the sun, in the most natural and appetizing way possible.

It is also important to favor foods which, in balanced portions – Coldiretti points out – help to relax: from pasta to rice, from barley to bread, perhaps eaten cold in the form of salads, while legumes, boiled eggs, meat, fish, fresh cheeses. Excellent seasonal fruit which with its simple natural sugars helps to raise serotonin.

Nutrition – reports Coldiretti – is closely related to sleep. It is therefore better to avoid – continues Coldiretti – to exaggerate with chocolate, cocoa, tea and coffee, in addition to spirits that induce poor quality sleep with awakening perhaps on pillows and sheets wet with sweat, especially when there is sultry heat especially during nights with very high minimum temperatures. To be rejected – underlines Coldiretti – spicy dishes with curry, pepper, paprika or with too much salt, canned ready-made products and soups with cooking stock cubes that make it more difficult to fall asleep.

Proper nutrition – explains Coldiretti – also helps to pass the swimsuit test feared by almost one out of two Italians (44.5%) due to a sedentary lifestyle and wrong diet, according to an analysis by Coldiretti on Istat data. And at the table – concludes Coldiretti – the benefits of the Mediterranean diet are unanimously recognized which, with fruit, vegetables, bread, pasta, extra virgin olive oil and the traditional glass of wine consumed at the table in regular meals. It is no coincidence that the Mediterranean diet was ranked as the best diet in the world of 2022 ahead of the dash and the flexariana, on the basis of the best diets ranking elaborated by the US media US News & World’s Report’s, known globally for the preparation of rankings and advice for consumers.