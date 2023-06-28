Hot and still high temperatures in the South. Today yellow dot, pre-alert level 1, in Cagliari, Messina, Palermo and Reggio Calabria. This was revealed by the heat wave bulletin of the Ministry of Health which monitors 27 cities. “Pre-warning level 1 indicates weather conditions that may precede the occurrence of a heat wave,” the ministry recalls. Tomorrow instead yellow dot only in Messina, for the other 26 cities green dot.