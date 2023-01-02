Lavoro, Calderone: “News on the minimum wage, Rdc and tax wedge”

The government decided to put an end to the era of Basic incomethe measure strongly desired by the M5s that the center-right always has worn out. After the decision to stop the check for all able-bodied al Work starting next Augustthe minister Cauldron also specifies the path that awaits i subsidy recipientswhich will be divided into two categories. “Citizenship income and active policies – explains Calderone to La Stampa – have two different goals but complementary. We therefore distinguish the tools to counter the povertysocial or family difficulties from those for accompany to the Work. For the former, we aim for a inclusion income, perhaps strengthened and extended compared to the past. For the latter, the road passes through the creation of a system that includes new tools crossroad between request and offering of work, with the involvement of all public and private actors in the labor market. In addition to that, i will have to be redesigned training courses and redevelopment so that they are truly in line with the professional skills necessary for companies today”.

“Among engagements Of legislature – continues Minister of Labor Calderone in La Stampa – there is the 5% wedge reduction and we will work on this. We have two years time for the transposition of the European Directive on the minimum wage. In Italy, quality collective bargaining has given over time adequate answers. This may be the way to go, reflecting on how to extend its application and evaluating the possibility of to verify that the collective agreements of the most representative associations become objectively the reference for the various categories compared to the salary. I intend to continue the dialogue with the social parties launched a few days after taking office with meetings on individual focuses in order to be as practical as possible in the solutions. Together they will go forward i technical tables on self-employment and illegal employment, as well as on safety and pensions. As far as I’m concerned, an open and sincere discussion on individual issues can only bear important fruits and translate into effective actions“.

