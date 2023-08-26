Work: Calderone, worked hard to change the ministry structure

“I found a ministry that I knew, I knew perfectly well that I would have to work hard to change the general organizational structure of the ministry”. The Minister of Labor, Marina Calderone, said this in La Piazza. the event organized by Affaritaliani in Ceglie Messapica, in the province of Brindisi.

Income: Cauldron, intensified controls

On the recipients of basic income, the Ministry of Labor has “intensified checks and there is strong interaction between the Labor Inspectorate, the Carabinieri and the Guardia di Finanza. This was stated by the Minister of Labor, Marina Calderone, at the event “The square. The common good “in Ceglie Massapica (Br).” They want the resources to be allocated to those who really need them “, she added.

Work: Calderone, no more sine die subsidies

“The platform for job support and training will be operational from 1 September, which will then manage the inclusion check from January: it will not be operational automatically for those who have lost their basic income, but for those who they will follow the path. The important thing is that the subject takes action and we will guide him along the training paths”. The Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone, says it at La PIazza, the Affaritaliani event in Ceglie Messapica.

“Everyone agrees that the basic income was a mess: the way the old version of the income is managed today, we all agreed. It performed its function as a subsidy but did not bring anything good for accompaniment to work, which is the theme of themes”, adds the minister. “For us, the big issue is to make the intersection between job supply and demand work and not resign ourselves to the idea that everything must be based on informal channels”, underlines Calderone again. “At the moment there is also due attention because those who receive a subsidy receive it because it is paid by the community. Those who do not meet the requirements must be deprived of the subsidy. For this reason we have intensified controls, with the inspectorate , the carabinieri and the financial police”. Finally, Calderone observes that the vast majority of recipients are the owners of a single-person household and are forty years old. A forty-year-old has 25 years of work ahead of him, a subsidy cannot be given sine die, life natural during”.

Minimum wage: Calderone, risk for companies and jobs

“Thinking of putting an amount by law and thinking that everyone must align means that, then, in the sector that does not hold up to those levels, the companies close and the workers remain on the street”. The Minister of Labor, Marina Calderone, says it at La Piazza, the Affaritaliani event in Ceglie Messapica, in the province of Brindisi. “In Italy the level of contractual coverage is well over 90 percent, we have a bargaining system that allows us to identify another path with respect to the legal minimum wage”, continues the minister. “I look at the trend of the labor market as a whole, the reasoning must start from productivity and from the fact that there is the sustainability of the operations that lead to an upward revision of wages. It is important to talk about poor work, I am of the opinion agreement with President Meloni, but it needs to be made clear: no one should think of saying that a national contract has a level of three euros and fifty per hour. There we are in the world of undeclared work and illegal hiring and that is being fought with others instruments”.

Maneuver: Cauldron, effort on contribution wedge reduction

“In the manoeuvre, the government’s effort will be to allocate most of the resources to work, with the reduction of the contribution wedge. But then I think it is important to invest in the re-proposition of the preferential taxation on performance bonuses. In addition to the thirteenth salary, envisaged by the contracts, I would also look at the issue of fringe benefits”. The Minister of Labor, Marina Calderone, says it at La Piazza, the event organized by Affaritaliani in Ceglie Messapica, in the province of Brindisi.

Calderone, ‘40% uncovered places are for medium-low profiles’

“40% of the jobs discovered are for medium-low profiles who do not require extensive training courses. Anyone who wants can work”. Thus the Minister of Labor Marina Elvira Calderone speaking at “La Piazza il Bene Comune” which is taking place in Ceglie in the province of Brindisi. “From September 1, the platform for accompanying the work” of the former basic income tutors will be operational “but you-she added you-it will have to be the individual who wants to register, he must be the one to take action”. “The vast majority of basic income tutors are 40-year-olds, i.e. people who still have 25 years of working life ahead of them and of contributing to the progress of society. It cannot be thought that these people would surrender to a life of assistance” .

Rdc, Decaro in Calderone: “Those who lose it risk ending up on the street”

With the new system that replaces the citizen’s income, “we will, as Municipalities, take charge of the multidisciplinary project, but we are scared for those who take the path on active labor policies, which is the missing part from the old income Do you want to do training courses and active policies, there are territories like ours where work is not found and my fear is that those people who have lost their basic income and have not found work will meet on the street”. This was stated by the mayor of Bari and president of Anci, Antonio Decaro, at La Piazza, the Affaritaliani event in Ceglie Messapica, in the province of Brindisi, during a face-to-face meeting with the Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone.

Rdc: Calderone in Decaro, numbers not worthy of a social bomb

“I can reassure President Decaro: the numbers of those who lose their basic income are not social bomb numbers”. The Minister of Labor, Marina Calderone, says it at La Piazza, the Affaritaliani event in Ceglie Messapica, in the province of Brindisi. “I believe that the season of social dialogue must absolutely resume”, adds the minister, “we will make all our resources available because I believe it is clear that for the new measure of the inclusion allowance, the role of social services and municipalities is essential”.

An answer, that of Calderone, to the president of Anci Antonio Decaro who, on stage with her, expressed the “fear that those who lose their basic income will end up in front of a door. That of the mayor”.

