Brandizzo, the Minister of Labor at the site of the tragedy

It has come to I brandish a little while ago, the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderone. Before going to the place where they lost their lives i five workers last Wednesday evening, 30 August 2023, he met the mayors of the towns where the victims resided (Mauro Andorno, mayor of Borgo d’Ale, Mario Demagistri, mayor of Borgo Vercelli, Massimo Simion, deputy mayor of Vercelli) in the Sala Giunta of the Municipality of Brandizzo.

To accompany the Minister Calderone there are the Councilor for Labor of the Piedmont Region, Elena Chiorino, the Mayor of Brandizzo, Paolo Bodoni, and the representatives of Inail with Vita Romaniello, deputy director of Inail Turin and of the Labor Inspectorate with Tiziana Morra, Director of the Turin Inspectorate. Also present were the members of the municipal administration Walter Dassetto, Patrizia Tortori, Valeria Rolando, Silvia Moschini and the minority municipal councilor Monica Durante.

As he writes Before Chivasso, the Minister in this meeting wanted to underline how much the issue of safety in the workplace must start from the school, prevention is important. “Now we have to rally around families, families who had the right to stay close to their loved ones who should have been able to see their children and grandchildren grow up. There is a commitment on the part of the institutions to help. It is also important to implement interventions on safety in the schools of the Municipalities involved to help the kids who will surely talk to their families at home about this tragedy. On the first day of school I will be with the President in Forlì to talk about safety. The tragedy shook the whole nation, I imagine what happened here,” he says Cauldron.

“We must work quickly and respectfully to be close to families. With an annuity for survivors, a one-off allowance and psychological support activated by the regional management for both survivors and families” – say the Inail representatives .

