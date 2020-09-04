Calderón and Nash, in a Lakers-Raptors. Rene Johnston

José Manuel Calderón was three years old when he was photographed with Essie Hollis and Terry White, two of the Americans who left their mark on Spanish basketball in the eighties. He was 13 years old when he venerated Pablo Laso and Elmer Bennett, the bases of the team that, at that age, convinced him to emigrate to Vitoria, 680 kilometers from his town. And he was 24 when he first faced his idol in the NBA: Steve Nash.

It all started in Villanueva de la Serena, Badajoz, where he was born 38 years ago and his father José transmitted him his passion for basketball. “I remember that, being very young, I went to all his games. I have pictures of him asleep on the bench while he trained. He played in the old Second Division (with Doncel La Serena). He was an escort, a very good shot. Then he played base. It’s a bit what happened to me. At first, everyone believed that my ideal position was the escort. I had to convince them that I could play at the base position, which is what I wanted ”.

Already as a youth he was looking at the bases. When he came to Vitoria as a kid, the one who led the first team from that position was Pablo Laso, now Real Madrid coach. Shortly after, the American Elmer Bennett joined. “Laso was the first image I remember when I went to Vitoria and it was what I wanted to become, the first point guard for Tau. Then Bennett arrived, that player you look at, you watch the games, how he reacts to each situation, how he interacts with his teammates… ”.

The ‘metronome’

In 1996, when Calderón was playing for Baskonia’s youth team, the player he has most admired made his NBA debut. “Steve Nash I liked because he was a point guard who saw the game the way I see basketball, the way I understand it. He could score, yes, but he didn’t throw himself like many gamers do. He gave 10 assists per game, he made his teammates better. He liked giving assists more than screwing it at him. I noticed the way he had to talk to them, to call them on the court, in those details. After all, that was the bottom line. He was a much more team player than other point guards who look more like scorers, which is what he takes now. He could shoot, he could penetrate, he was not the best physically, but he was capable of being the most important and he became the Mvp of the NBA (in 2005 and 2006). That says everything. He was the one who directed the best. It was one of my mirrors ”.

The Canadian player was also eight times All star and, in six seasons, the one with the most assists in the NBA. It is the third most basket passes in the history of the competition (10,335), only surpassed by John Stockton (15,806) and Jason Kidd (12,091). Was the metronome of that remembered Suns team with which he reached the Western Conference finals three times (2005, 2006 and 2010, when he lost to the Lakers of Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol). The coach was Mike D’Antoni and the Suns covered the famous run and gun (run and throw). The Suns attack was pure speed, with a lot of freedom, a style that he fell in love with, with a team that included Nash, Joe Johnson, Quentin Richardson, Shawn Marion, Amare Stoudemire and Leandro Barbosa as sixth man.

“I modeled my game by watching Nash. We are different, but the way he shoots, his creativity on the pass, how he uses both hands and how he makes his decisions, inspired my style of play, ”says Stephen Curry, the point guard who has won three titles with Golden State Warriors and who was the Mvp in 2015 and 2016.

Calderón put aside offers from Real Madrid and Barcelona and came to the NBA with the Toronto Raptors in 2005, nine years after Nash. They coincided until 2014, when the Canadian born in Johannesburg, at 41 years old and weighed down by a nerve injury in his back, retired. It was four years before the Extremadura also said goodbye to the fields. They had met 13 times in the NBA. Calderón became one of the cornerstones of the Raptors. Connoisseurs praised his style, his ability to lead, to be the fingerboard on their teams. He was especially flattered by one of the compliments from Doc Rivers, then Celtics coach: “He’s a mini-Nash.” The Spanish point guard was consolidated as one of the best in the League, especially in the 2008-2009 season in which he averaged almost 13 points and 9 assists and left a piece of information for history, his 98.1% accuracy in free throws. after converting 151 of the 154 he pitched.

Calderón is part of the golden generation of Spanish basketball. With the national team, he won the 2006 World Cup in Japan, the 2011 Eurobasket in Lithuania and the silver medals at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and 2012 in London and the bronze medal in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Nash was inducted into the exclusive NBA Hall of Fame in 2018. He is a huge soccer fan. His father, English, was a professional in this sport in South Africa and his brother Martin, international with the Canadian team. The former NBA player has been a Real Mallorca advisor since the majority of the LaLiga club’s shareholding was acquired in 2016 by Robert Starver, owner of Phoenix Suns. Calderón serves as an advisor to the executive director of the NBA Players Association, Michele Roberts. The Canadian and the Spanish share a fact that reveals the strength and excellence of their careers. In NBA history, only three non-US point guards have played at least 14 seasons: Frenchman Tony Parker, Steve Nash and José Manuel Calderón.