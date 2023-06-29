Since August 2009, when the then President Felipe Calderon signed the constitutional reform decree that established his own as the salary cap for public servants, the measure seemed logical because none of them performs a task similar to that of the head of the Mexican State.

The purpose, he said, was prevent “abuses that had taken root in the administrative practices of the country, since the salary must serve to live with decorum and No be seen as swag”.

He leaned on the thought of Benito Juarez:

“The measures that are being taken, precisely, make it possible to fulfill the Juarista ideal that spoke of the honorable mediocrity in which those who serve the citizenry must live.”

He made it clear that he was referring to salary of public servants. He received a gross salary of 208 thousand 546 pesos that, deducting taxes, was net of 146 thousand 830 pesos.

Around those dates, he invited those of us who were in Third Grade to talk with him.

The drug violence was unleashed (not as much as now) and he did not like that I commented that any ordinary police officer and his superiors in towns in failed states, Tamaulipas and Michoacán at the time, deserved a higher salary than his (currently they add up to almost 50, including a dozen national guards, those hunted and killed in Guanajuato by organized crime).

Although I had the opportunity to explain myself, I contradicted him and corroborated his famous “short fuse”.

Words more or less, I told him that he had the assistance and protection of the General Staff, of around seven thousand soldiers of the Presidential Guards and, in sum, of the almost 300 thousand troops of the Armed Forces; that among his real perceptions were the maintenance and gardening expenses of Los Pinos, the consumption of water, internet and electricity, medical and domestic services, his air, sea and land transfers, and other benefits.

Memory is refreshed by the impertinent request of the Ministry of the Interior to the Supreme Court to “explain” why the salary of ministers is higher than that of the president.

The salary, added to the amount of other legitimate perceptions in money and in kind, is the labor right of workers (public and private).

As for the Ministry of the Interior meddling in the administration of the Supreme Court, it is exposed to not getting a response because the powers of the Executive are limited to the federal public administration, of which the Legislative and Judicial branches are not a part.

Counterweights among themselves, constitutionally independent and autonomous, the Three Powers make up the Supreme Power of the Federation (article 49).

It goes without saying that, in accordance with the austerity policy, at the beginning of the administration of Arturo Zaldívar as head of the Court (January 2019), the salary of the ministers was reduced by 30 percent and none have had an increase, nor even for inflation, for ten years…

