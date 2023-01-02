Autonomies, Parliament bypassed: thus Calderoli accelerates on the reform

The government want to accelerate with the reformson this front the Ddl Calderoli as regards the regional autonomy runs fast. As announced by the minister, the text of the law has already arrived Palazzo Chigi. A government commission – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – will define within 12 months the essential levels of performance (The P) that the Constitution as reformed in 2001, they are respected throughout the national territory: once defined they are issued via Dpcm and therefore then it is also established which functions the Lep do not provide for, Parliament does not even say anything about it. Meanwhile, Melons permitting, the framework law it goes to the Chambers, which must approve it: if they do it in this way, it will be the last time they speak. After, in fact, the individual agreements on 23 subjects mentioned, are contracted between government and regional councilswhich may or may not take into account the opinion of the Joint Conference e Parliamentary commission for regional issues.

If there are at stake i The P – continues the Fact – the transfer of functions, funds and personnel can only be done after their definitionfor the rest you can just proceed approved there law Square. The definition, however, is not their implementation and neither is theirs financingbut Calderoli is in a hurry: and in fact “up to the determination of costs and standard needs” is used the historical expensedefined as “fixed and recurring”, which as is well known favors the North. A State-Region joint commission will decide how much revenue sharing or rate reserve will fall to each Regionas is done in tax treaties with foreign states. This is the project that the League needs to keep its teams together two souls and this project can pass only if the Parliament will decide to do the paper machine and not the legislator.

