Calderoli: "We will bring home the goal as written in the agreement and in the government programme"





“I’m working towards this goal.” Thus the Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomies Robert Calderoli answers the question of Affaritaliani.it whether 2024 will be the year of differentiated autonomy. “I’m working so that next year, for the first time in Italy, the proposal has become law and the regions can request particular forms and conditions of differentiated autonomy”.

The Governor of Veneto Luca Zaia has stated several times that if there were no autonomy there would no longer be a government, is that right? “Autonomy is one of the programmatic points of the centre-right government. And I have been working hard for nine months. It is a duty and a commitment made with the citizens and with the voters. We will bring home the goal as written in the agreement and in the government programme, also out of respect for the 98.02% of Venetians and 96.01% of Lombards who voted yes in the referendum on autonomy in 2017. All this was also declared yesterday evening in Pontida by Matteo Salvini and so I know I’m not alone”, concludes Minister Calderoli.

