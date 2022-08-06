





The carioca Hugo Calderano, number 6 in the world, won this Saturday (6th) the title of the WTT Contender in Tunisia, stage of the world table tennis circuit. In the final, the Brazilian defeated the young Frenchman Alexis Lebrun (37th) by 4 sets to 1 (11/7; 11/6; 11/7; 10/12 and 11/3).

With the first title this season, Calderano has 400 points in the ranking and should climb to fifth position in the next update of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), on Monday (8).

IT’S CHAMPIONSHIP! Hugo Calderano is WTT Tunis champion! Victory in the decision over the great promise Alexis Lebrun by 4 x 1:

7/11, 6/11, 7/11, 12/10 and 3/11 It’s the biggest we have! pic.twitter.com/o4mfso3Fah — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) August 6, 2022

Calderano needed just 35 minutes to beat Frenchman Lebrun, 18, in Saturday’s final. The Brazilian had an excellent campaign in Tunis: he won five times (17 sets won and only one lost).

This was the sixth time that the Brazilian decided on an event on the world circuit. Last year, he won the WTT Contender in Doha (Qatar), where three years earlier he had been runner-up in the Platinium Open. The carioca was also runner-up at the Australian Open in 2016, and won the Brazilian Open in the 2013 and 2017 editions.

WTT CONTENDER TUNIS | FINAL: Hugo’s best moments 4 x 1 Alexis Lebrun ️ WTT#TimeCalderano pic.twitter.com/hhtow2c9sE — Hugo Calderano (@hugocalderano) August 6, 2022

The Tunisian WTT was Calderano’s last international competition, which debuts in September in the Japanese League (T-League), one of the main ones in the world, created in 2017. The table tennis player will be the first Brazilian to compete in the tournament. Calderano signed a contract this year with club Kinoshita (Japan), after seven successful seasons at Liebherr Ochsenhausen (Germany).







