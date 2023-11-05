Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 05/11/2023 – 18:55

Rio table tennis player Hugo Caderno and São Paulo gymnast Nicole Pircio will be Brazil’s flag bearers at the closing ceremony of the Pan American Games in Santiago (Chile), this Sunday (5), at 8 pm (Brasília time), at La Florida Bicentennial Stadium. The athletes will represent the Brazilian delegation that had the best campaign in history in the competition. He finished as vice-leader of the medal board, with 205 (66 gold, 73 silver and 66 bronze), behind only the United States (286). Until this edition, Brazil’s best performance had been four years ago, at the Pan de Lima (Peru): there were 169 medals (54 gold, 45 silver and 70 bronze). The closing of the Pan will have Live broadcast on the Brazilian Olympic Channel.

This Sunday (5), Calderano, number 4 in the world, won his second gold in Santiago: he was men’s team champion alongside Vitor Ishiy and Eric Jouti. The trio defeated Canada, winning three out of a total of four matches. In addition to the gold medals, Calderano won silver in the men’s doubles alongside Ishiy. Also this Sunday (5), the women’s team won bronze, and Brazilian tennis ended the Pan with seven medals.

Born in Campinas (SP), Nicole Pircio also ends her participation in the Pan de Santiago in style: she won three gold medals in the overall competition – in the five hoops and in the mixed event (three ribbons and two balls).

“The two young people symbolize what the Olympic Movement has as its mantra: respect and excellence. They are two winning athletes who quickly became inspiration for Brazilian sports youth. The Brazilian Olympic Committee believes that they will represent with class all the more than 600 athletes from the country who were in Santiago”, stated Paulo Wanderley, president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB).