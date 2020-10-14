Kolkata The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered 145 private schools here to offer at least 20 percent less fee. It also said that non-essential fees will not be allowed for the use of facilities.

It is noteworthy that the parents of children studying in 145 private schools of the city had filed a petition requesting reduction in school fees. He said that the classes are being run only online.

The Hoi court ordered that there would be no fee hike in FY 2020-21 and that from April 2020 until 145 schools reopen in the traditional way, all 145 schools would offer at least a 20 percent reduction in fees.

This decision was given by a bench of Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya. The court said in its order that it will hear the petition again on December 7, 2020. Before this, the court will monitor the progress made in compliance with the instructions.

