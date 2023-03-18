Artillery units of the Airborne Forces (VDV) during the special operation continue to carry out fire missions to destroy artillery systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), destroy defensive structures, suppress command posts, destroy fire weapons, weapons, military equipment and manpower of the enemy. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation showed footage of the combat work of the calculations of artillery installations 2A36 “Hyacinth-B” and 2S1 “Gvozdika”.

Every day, artillery crews of the Airborne Forces conduct counter-battery combat with the enemy and support the offensive of assault detachments of winged infantry.

“We stood in division. At that time I was still the senior gunner of the D-30 gun, we stood in position, carried out fire missions, but the enemy column left. The first thing we started was to shoot from machine guns. They hit one car from a machine gun burst, I see that there is little result, I began to shoot with direct fire. The gun was already loaded with me, then another shell was loaded, another vehicle was destroyed. The final one is the enemy infantry fighting vehicle, ”said the intelligence chief of the howitzer artillery battalion.

This time, the crews of the Giacint-B and Gvozdika artillery systems of the Russian paratroopers destroyed the strongholds of the Ukrainian formations with the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The fire is corrected using an unmanned aerial vehicle, its camera captures the hit.

Artillery paratroopers act professionally, resolutely and well-coordinated, showing courage and bravery. Having destroyed the identified objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the crews change positions to perform new tasks.

Earlier, on March 16, the head of the press center of the Yug group, Ivan Bigma, said that Russian artillerymen had destroyed an ammunition depot and the positions of the Ukrainian Gvozdika self-propelled guns in the Maryinka area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Crews of 152-mm Msta-B howitzers of the Russian Armed Forces worked.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.