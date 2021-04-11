The file with Ivars encourages the formation of a critical sector towards the socialist executive, just the opposite of what the Organization secretary was looking for In the front row, Francisco Lucas, Teresa Rosique, Diego Conesa, Jordi Arce and Gloria Alarcón, at a meeting of the PSRM executive. / G. CARRIÓN / AGM

Until a few days ago, the PSRM was a haven of peace. The disappointment at the failed and botched motion of censure against the regional president, Fernando López Miras, was counteracted by the arrival to the mayor of Murcia of a socialist, José Antonio Serrano, 26 years later. Nothing on the horizon, except his judicial troubles, seemed to me