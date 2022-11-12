Paris (AFP) – More deadly than Covid-19? As much or more than cancer? Calculating the health impact of climate change if the world doesn’t act quickly to cut carbon emissions is a challenge for researchers.

The equation is complex, experts told the AFP news agency: it must combine the multiple effects of global warming on health, from immediate dangers such as rising temperatures and extreme weather events, to food and water shortages. long term, through air pollution and disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO), according to which climate change is the greatest threat to human health, called for “including health at the center of the negotiations” at COP27.

In the face of global warming, humanity must “cooperate or die,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned Monday at the opening of the climate summit in Egypt.

Between 2030 and 2050, the WHO projects that climate change will cause nearly 250,000 additional deaths per year due to “malnutrition, malaria, diarrhea and heat stress”.

That estimate is considered much lower than the real balance, especially because it only includes certain factors, Jess Beagley, of the NGO Global Climate and Health Alliance, told AFP, for whom “climate change is a threat multiplier.”

Almost 70% of deaths in the world are caused by diseases that global warming could aggravate, according to the report published this year by the IPCC, the UN climate panel.

Warmer temperatures also push virus-carrying animals, such as mosquitoes, into new areas, increasing the spread of existing diseases and the risk of spreading new ones.

The window of opportunity for malaria transmission increased by about a third (32.1%) in parts of the Americas and 14% in Africa in the last decade, compared to the period 1951-1960.

And the risk of dengue transmission increased 12% in the world, according to the Lancet Countdown, an annual study carried out by experts from 51 institutions, including the WHO and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The increase in temperatures also favors the proliferation of bacteria in the water that cause diseases.

4.2 million additional deaths

Another big threat: food shortages.

Nearly 100 million more people were severely food insecure in 2020 compared to 1981-2010, according to the Lancet Countdown, which also notes that extreme drought has increased by almost a third in the past 50 years, putting hundreds of millions of people at risk of water insecurity.

Heat-related deaths have skyrocketed 68% between 2017 and 2021 compared to 2000-2004, according to the same study.

Air pollution has contributed to 3.3 million deaths in 2020, of which 2.1 million are directly linked to fossil fuel emissions, according to the Lancet Countdown.

In the future, global warming could kill more than cancer in some parts, especially the poorest places, says a new data platform launched by the UN Development Program (UNDP) and the Climate Impact Lab.

In the worst case scenario, if fossil fuel emissions are not reduced, climate change could increase the global death rate by 53 deaths per 100,000 population by 2100, roughly double the current lung cancer death rate.

For the current world population, it would represent an additional 4.2 million deaths per year, more than the official death toll from Covid-19 in 2021.

And those projections are probably below reality, Hannah Hess, of the Climate Impact Lab, told AFP, because they do not include some threats such as vector-borne diseases.

The platform also made projections for more than 24,000 regions around the world.

In the most extreme case, in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, deaths linked to climate change until 2100 (132 per 100,000 inhabitants per year), represents more than double the country’s current death rate from cancer.