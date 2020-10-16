At the peak of the quarantine restrictions imposed by the coronavirus epidemic, the salary losses of Russians amounted to 841 billion rubles. According to experts, the main losses were brought not by mass layoffs, but by part-time employment. The corresponding data of the analytical review of the rating agency NKR “Price of Quarantine” is given by RBC.

For the calculations, the experts compiled an analysis of the receipts of taxes from individuals to the budgets of the subjects of the country. In the second quarter of 2020, they decreased by 9.5 percent, although a 12 percent increase was recorded in the previous quarter. This figure, according to experts, corresponds to the dynamics of the wage fund.

Related materials Tighten the belts Russia’s development plans have changed. What awaits the country and people? Slave work In Russia, they were imprisoned for absenteeism and being late for work. It was less than 100 years ago

The study did not take into account the financial losses of officially unemployed Russians, as well as self-employed. Many of them, as the agency notes, have lost their sources of income due to the specifics of their activities. According to the NKR’s calculations, their losses were more than those of the officially employed residents of the country.

It is noted that the greatest financial losses were observed in April-May. During this time, Russians have lost 16 million average monthly wages.

The largest losses due to quarantine were incurred by Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Moscow region, the Krasnodar region, the Republic of Tatarstan and the Chelyabinsk region. The least affected were the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Chukotka and Nenets Autonomous Districts, as well as North Ossetia and the Kurgan Region.

Earlier, analysts of the audit and consulting network FinExpertiza calculated the number of Russians whose salaries fell during the pandemic. According to Izvestia, this affected 4.6 million citizens.