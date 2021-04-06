The first question was when the vaccine was going to arrive and now the question is to know when the vaccination will end. The Government has set a target: 70% of the population immunized in summer (or at the end of summer) and, for the moment, the data do not point in that direction. Taking as a reference the average of new people with a complete regimen (who have received all the corresponding doses) in the last seven days, it is extracted that this goal would be achieved for all of Spain in March 2023. As for the communities, their situation in the following calculator:

On the one hand, it must be taken into account that the projection will vary daily, depending on the current situation. The type of vaccine used will influence the calculation, in that the Pfizer requires an interval between doses of 21 days, which is 28 in the case of Moderna and up to three months in the case of AstraZeneca. The arrival in Spain of the Janssen unit dose model, which is expected in April this month, would give a strong boost to the purpose. In addition, the Government is confident of the possible authorization of CureVac (two doses) in May.

It will also influence, in the coming weeks, that in the fourth update of the Government’s vaccination strategy it is established that those who have passed the coronavirus infection and are under 55 will receive a single dose of the vaccine at least six months after diagnosis. Or that there are those who reject their doses.

On the other hand, although reference has been made to that 70% of the population vaccinated in summer or before the summer, the total managed by Health is not 100% of the population (47.4 million people), but only those who are 16 years of age and older (40.1 million). These are the ones that can be vaccinated, based on the specifications of the injectables available to date.

In any case, the projection on the calendar is still far from the government’s forecast. And it depends to a great extent, this has also been repeated by the Executive, that the doses arrive in time and form to the country so that they can be administered based on the planned calendar.

About that 70%, it is not something casual. It has to do with group immunity, a concept that refers to that percentage of the population that is immune to a certain disease, due to having generated antibodies when infected or due to the vaccines themselves. Thus, in the case of the coronavirus, experts estimate that the group immunity necessary to stop it is between 70 and 80%, based on its transmission capacity and also on the new variants.