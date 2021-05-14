The first question was when the vaccine was going to arrive and now the question is knowing when the vaccination will end. The Government has set a target: 70% of the population immunized at the end of August (33.2 million people). Taking as a reference the average of new people with a complete regimen (who have received all the corresponding doses) in the last seven days, it is extracted that this goal is closer and closer to this summer, but it is still slower than necessary:

It must be taken into account in this sense that the projection will vary daily, depending on the current situation. If the first inoculations go up, in a month or so the number of people who complete the pattern will rise. Thus, it all depends on the vaccines arriving and continuing to be injected.

The type of vaccine used influences the calculation, in that Janssen’s is a single dose, Pfizer’s requires an interval between doses of 21 days, which is 28 in the case of Moderna and up to three months in the case of Moderna. that of AstraZeneca. In addition, the Government relied on the possible authorization of CureVac (two doses) in this month of May.

Another of the values ​​that will affect this account will be the Health Department’s decision that, as specified in the seventh update of the vaccination strategyThose who have passed the coronavirus infection and are under 65 will receive a single dose of the vaccine at least six months after diagnosis. And it must be borne in mind, in addition, that there are also those who reject their doses.

With all this, Health continues with its intact objective of reaching that 70% of the immunized population in summer. The President of the Government himself, Pedro Sánchez, alluded to a calendar in which it was expected that there would be 5 million people with a full schedule in May, a goal that was achieved, 10 million at the beginning of June, 15 million at the end of June, 20 million in July and 33 million on August 31.

In any case, the projection on the calendar is far from the Government’s forecast, but little by little it is getting closer. It depends to a great extent, this has also been repeated by the Executive, that the doses arrive in time and form to the country so that they can be administered based on the planned calendar.

About that 70%, it is not something casual. It has to do with group immunity, a concept that refers to that percentage of the population that is immune to a certain disease, by having generated antibodies when infected or by the vaccines themselves. Thus, in the case of the coronavirus, experts estimate that the group immunity necessary to stop it is between 70% and 80%, based on its transmission capacity and also on the new variants.