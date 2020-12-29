2020 brings another bad news to Series A, which with Covid-19 has already lost at least 600 million euros. As reported by the economics expert journalist Marco Bellinazzo, the Italian Tax Agency blocking with a circular the effects of the ‘Crescita Decree’. The Italian ‘Beckham Law’ applies a 50% discount for the taxes of workers coming from abroad and who commit to stay at least two years in the country. For the rule to be in effect, however, an implementing decree is needed, which has been expected for a year and a half, and which has not yet arrived.

If the Government does not enact it, the blow will be very hard for several clubs that took advantage of this tax regime to invest in the transfer market. Inter, for example, would see taxes doubled for the salaries of Antonio Conte and Romelu Lukaku, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation would not change. The Portuguese arrived in Italy in 2018 and could not use that rule, but the one that allows him to pay ‘just’ 100,000 euros for all his earnings from abroad.