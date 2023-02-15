Calcium and supplements: everything you need to know for correct use

Football is probably the most loved sport by Italians but also one of the most practiced. We often talk about the use of supplements, if they can be harmful and what are the benefits associated with them. In football, as in other sports, they are probably used a lot and it can be said that they are really useful only if combined with healthy habits and a well-defined routine. There is much discussion on the subject of safety, but the truth is that the Ministry of Health supervises and intervenes when a supplement proves to be potentially harmful. In order to better clarify all the aspects related to a correct intake, Gensan, a company that deals with food integration and psycho-physical well-being, asked for the contribution of Edoardo Tacconi, Doctor in Human Nutrition Sciences and Motor Sciences, basic kinesiologist. The expert provides a series of useful notions for those who practice this sport with the aim of clarifying the ideas of those who want to hire them but legitimately have doubts. Bearing in mind that they can only represent a benefit if combined with other factors, such as proper nutrition and sleep hygiene.

FOOTBALL AND PHYSICAL EFFORT

Football is fully part of the so-called “mixed” or “multimodal” sports, for which the effort is intermittent and can vary from moments in which it is necessary to express explosiveness, strength and power (such as stretching, sprinting, dribbling, throwing), to moments in which the aerobic resistance capacity is the master (ball game , move across the field at various sub-maximal intensities). As for the muscles most used, Dr. Tacconi specifies: “undoubtedly they are those of the lower compartment which includes anterior and posterior quadriceps, tibialis, gastrocnemius, glutes and hip flexors. And then the muscles that serve not only to stabilize posture but to counterbalance movements, such as those of the upper body, and not only the abdomen in all its compartments, but also the arms”.

FOOTBALL, CONSISTENCY IN TRAINING

Football requires a lot of training, and it’s not a cliche. Not only for an effort resistance factor but also to prevent injuries. “Sometimes – underlines Dr. Tacconi – it is necessary to train even more than what is commonly believed. Still too many clubs bind the work of athletic training off the field to a marginal role. In small local teams, where motor science graduates are finally starting to appear, resistance training, both with natural load and with overloads, is starting to be taken into consideration in order to prevent the most common injuries and improve player performance.” .

POWER FIRST

A central theme in everyone’s daily life, even more so for those who do constant physical activity. “Nutrition is always important for an athlete, at any age, which is why parents should be better sensitized” – points out Tacconi -. “The foods to be preferred are the unprocessed ones, which the CREA guidelines commonly indicate with reference to the Mediterranean diet. It is important to always rely on a nutrition professional such as a nutritionist biologist, dietician or dietician.

FOOD SUPPLEMENTS: HOW TO RECOGNIZE THE SAFE THOSE

“When a supplement turns out to be potentially harmful, is reported by our Ministry of Health, as well as by international bodies to which it refers” – highlights the expert. The supplements, whose use is consolidated in the literature, in the doses recommended by qualified professionals, are generally considered safe.

MOST SUITABLE SUPPLEMENTS FOR FOOTBALL

The category of supplements is very vasttherefore, based on physical effort and calorie consumption, each sport may require different ones. “The use of nitrates has been emerging in football in recent years” – underlines Doctor Tacconi -. “Especially those extracted from beets, to increase tissue oxygenation and the influx of important nutrients during performance. Furthermore, how can we fail to mention creatine, considered by many to be harmful, but now to be considered not only a supplement with absolutely no side effects but also beneficial in terms of increasing physical and cognitive performance”.

CALCIUM, SUPPLEMENTS AND… 5 PRECIOUS TIPS: FROM SLEEP TO NUTRITION

Football has its rules and requires great care and respect for one’s body. “It is essential to take care of sleep hygiene and try to sleep at least 6-8 hours” – points out Tacconi -. “It is also important to be rigorous in following a nutritional plan so that performance on the pitch is guaranteed. Third aspect, training profitably even off the field by relying on professional kinesiologists. And then the psychological aspect should not be underestimated, so it could be useful to consult a professional psychologist or psychotherapist. Finally, I advise football players to enjoy conviviality and sociality by abstaining from the consumption of alcohol”.

